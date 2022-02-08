The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team had to rally.
Facing Central Christian College of Kansas in McPherson, Kansas, the Drovers trailed by 15 points in the first half. But The Drovers made their way back and overcame that deficit to pick up an 86-85 victory on Monday.
Science & Arts entered the game ranked 15th in the country.
Central Christian opened the half on a 14-2 run that put it ahead by 13 points. They also held a 66-51 lead in the second half before the Drovers made their run back.
After going down by 15 points, Science & Arts responded with a 24-8 run that gave the team a 75-74 advantage in the second half. Stephon Hall gave the Drovers that lead.
Central Christian went up 78-75 before Science & Arts' Gerard Makuntae hit two 3-pointers to put the Drovers up by three. Science & Arts never led by more than three points in the win.
Central Christian went head again, going up 85-83 late in the game. But Science & Arts had the final answer, and that answer came from Cameron Hines.
The Drovers shot 50% from the field in the win.
Hines buried a long 3-pointer that put the Drovers up 86-85 with under a minute remaining, and they were able to hold on for a crucial win in Sooner Athletic Conference play.
Science & Arts' four double-digit scorers combined to score 76 of the team's points.
Hall had 21 points for the Drovers, and Makuntae had 20 points. Elvin Rodriguez scored 19 points in the win, and Hines ended up with 16 points for the Drovers.
The Drovers are now 21-4 on the season, and they are 16-2 in conference play.
