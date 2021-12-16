Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.