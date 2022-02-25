The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team got a special performance.
With the postseason underway, Milagros Carrera stepped up for the Drovers and delivered a performance that is now in the record book. According to Science & Arts, Carrera's 39 points broke the single-game scoring record during the team's 92-61 win in Chickasha on Friday.
According to the records, Carrera's 39 points broke a record that Peketa Hurley set in 1994 by scoring 38 points. Langston had no answer for Carrera, and her 39 points easily led all scorers.
Carrera broke the record in the fourth quarter after hitting her second 3-pointer in the game. She scored 33 points from inside the arc or from the free-throw line.
Carrera scored the final two points of the first half before scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. After scoring 15 points in the first half, Carrera scored 17 of her 24 second-half points in the third quarter.
Carrera made 14 of her 19 attempts from the field, making 12 of her 14 attempts from inside the arc. She also made all nine of her free-throw attempts in the victory.
While scoring 39 points, Carrera also excelled in other categories. She distributed the ball and recorded 11 assists to go along with eight rebounds and seven steals.
The Drovers — seeded fourth in the Sooner Athletic Conference's conference tournament — hosted fifth-seeded Langston University. The win sent them to the tournament semifinals.
