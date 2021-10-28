Coaches across the NAIA recognized the Science & Arts basketball teams.
Coaches participated in the NAIA's preseason polls, and the two polls got released earlier this week. The Science & Arts men will start the season in the top 25, and the women's team will start just outside of the top 25.
The two polls came after coaches in the Sooner Athletic Conference put the two teams at No. 2 in the conference's preseason polls.
The Science & Arts men's team will start the season ranked 15th in the country. The Drovers picked up 302 points in the poll.
As for the women, the Drovers received votes in the NAIA's women's poll. The category of “Others Receiving Votes” features nineteen teams in total.
The Drovers received 50 points in the poll. They earned the fourth most points of the nineteen teams listed in the category.
