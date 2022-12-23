Rush Springs will be hosting its annual basketball tournament.
Rush Springs will end the first week of January by hosting a tournament that has become an area staple. The school will host the 40th annual Black Diamond Classic, going from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7.
Girls
The Rush Springs girls are in the bottom half of the bracket.
The Lady Redskins are in the same part of the bracket as Geronimo, Sterling and Gracemont. Rush Springs will play Geronimo at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 to begin its run through the tournament.
The top half of the bracket features Empire, Bridge Creek JV, Waurika and Healdton.
Rush Springs enters the tournament as the defending champion. The Lady Redskins defeated Waurika in the championship game last season.
At 6-2 on the season, Rush Springs has also already claimed a tournament title. The Lady Redskins won a tournament in Wilson earlier this season.
Boys
The Rush Springs boys are also in the bottom half of the bracket.
The bottom part of the bracket features Geronimo, Empire and Healdton. The top half of the bracket includes Sterling, Gracemont, Waurika and Washington JV.
Rush Springs will begin its tournament at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 5 and will play Geronimo in the first round.
Rush Springs is currently 2-6 on the season, winning a pair of games in Wilson’s tournament earlier this season.
