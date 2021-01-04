Rush Springs will be hosting its annual Black Diamond Classic later this week.
The event — usually played with a tournament format — will take place Thursday through Saturday and will look different compared to past seasons. The Black Diamond Classic will be played as a festival this season.
Each Rush Springs team will play two games during the festival. The two teams will play their games Friday and Saturday.
The two Rush Springs teams will take on Chattanooga on Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The two teams will take on Wynnewood on Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Things could change because of COVID-19, and Rush Springs has implemented COVID-19 guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.