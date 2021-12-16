EDITOR'S NOTE: The brackets have been posted with this story.
Rush Springs has released the brackets for its annual basketball tournament.
Rush Springs will host the 39th Black Diamond Classic next month. The tournament go from Jan. 6 through Jan. 8.
Rush Springs will be the only area school competing in the tournament.
Girls
The Rush Springs girls are on the bottom half of the bracket, and they will play their first game of the tournament at approximately 7 p.m. Jan. 6. They will face Chattanooga in their first game of the tournament.
The bottom half of the bracket also features Sterling and U.S. Grant.
The top half of the bracket features a game with Waurika and Elmore City-Pernell. The other two teams in the top half of the bracket are Wynnewood and Empire.
Boys
The Rush Springs boys will play their first game of the tournament at approximately 8:20 p.m. Jan 6. They are on the bottom half of the bracket and will play Sterling in their first game of the tournament.
Elmore City-Pernell and U.S. Grant are also on the bottom half of the bracket.
Wynnewood and Chattanooga will play each other on the top half of the bracket. Empire and Waurika will also play each other.
