VERDEN — Another semifinal matchup in the girls' bracket is ready.
The Rush Springs Lady Redskins and Minco Lady Bulldogs played and won their Grady County Tournament openers in Verden on Tuesday, taking care of business against the Dibble Lady Demons and Verden Lady Tigers in the process. Those wins set up a semifinal between the two teams that will determine one of the two spots in the championship game.
Rush Springs picked up a 49-25 win, and Minco earned a 62-32 win.
Rush Springs and Minco will play at 4 p.m. Thursday. Verden and Dibble will play at 4 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals.
Rush Springs vs. Dibble
Rush Springs never trailed in its win over Dibble, grabbing a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never letting go. Rush Springs went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter to go up 16-4 before leading 16-6 after the period.
Two Rush Springs players then scored all but three points in the second quarter. Myka Brady and Kimberly Fox combined to score 10 of the team's 13 second-quarter points, helping the team take a 29-13 lead to the second half.
Rush Springs got four first-half 3s and 12 first-half points from Brady before she ended up with 14 points in the victory.
Minco vs. Verden
The Lady Bulldogs blew open a close game in the second quarter.
Verden only trailed by four after the first quarter, but Minco outscored the Lady Tigers 22-9 in the second quarter to grab a 35-18 advantage at halftime. Emily Martinez led the way in the second quarter for Minco, matching Verden's total of nine points by herself.
The Lady Bulldogs did not allow Verden to make a long run in the second half, and its balance showed in the win. Four players reached double-figure scoring.
Emily Mock buried five triples in the win and had 17 points for Minco. Martinez (12 points), Layne Reh (10) and Kadence Gatz (10) joined Mock in that column.
