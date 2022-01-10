RUSH SPRINGS — The Rush Springs Lady Redskins got to celebrate.
Competing in the 39th Black Diamond Classic, Rush Springs came away a champion after beating Waurika in Saturday's championship game. Down seven points at halftime, Rush Springs made a big move in the second half and came away with a 31-24 victory in Rush Springs.
Rush Springs stepped its game up on both ends of the court in the second half and outscored its opponent 22-8 in the final two quarters.
Myka Brady and Shelbie Caveness combined to score a majority of the team's points, putting up 27 of the 31 points. The two players were key factors in Rush Springs' second-half run, scoring 21 of the team's 22 second-half points.
Rush Springs hung around with Waurika before making its move and never led until the fourth quarter. Brady tied the game at two points apiece in the first quarter, but Waurika scored again and never trailed until Rush Springs grabbed an advantage in the fourth quarter.
Waurika finished the first quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 8-2 after the period. Waurika's lead grew to nine points in the second quarter, but a Brady 3-pointer cut Rush Springs' deficit to just six points.
Rush Springs trailed 16-9 at halftime, and Caveness provided a spark in the third quarter.
After scoring one point in the first half, Caveness scored nine of her 10 points in the third quarter. She hit three long-range shots in the quarter, and Rush Springs managed to cut its deficit to just one point.
Caveness' first 3-pointer made the score 16-12. After a Waurika 3-pointer, Caveness went on a solo 6-0 run that consisted of long-range shots and made the score 19-18.
Waurika added two more points in the quarter and led 21-18 after three quarters.
After Caveness led Rush Springs in the third quarter, it was once again Brady's turn to lead the way in the final quarter. Brady scored all but one of the team's points in the quarter, and she scored 12 of her 17 points in the period.
Brady tied the game at 23 points apiece with a 3-pointer. After making a basket while getting fouled, she hit a free throw that put Rush Springs ahead 26-24.
Rush Springs ended the game on an 8-0 scoring run.
Outside of the 27 points from Brady and Caveness, Kaylee White (three points) and Layla Miller (one) combined to score the other four points.
Caveness and Katelyn Fox earned all-tournament spots. White got named the MVP of the tournament.
Rush Springs went 3-0 in the tournament, beating Chattanooga and Sterling before the win over Waurika in the title game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.