RUSH SPRINGS — The battles for third place in the Grady County Tournament went down to the wire.
The Rush Springs Lady Redskins had to survive an Alex rally in Rush Springs on Saturday. The Alex Longhorns had to rally from a double-digit deficit against Lexington.
Rush Springs outlasted Alex and picked up a 48-46 victory to clinch third place. The Longhorns came from behind and picked up a 61-58 victory in their third-place game.
Rush Springs
Rush Springs went to the fourth quarter leading 37-34, but Alex picked up momentum in the quarter and took a late lead.
Alex led 42-40 in the fourth quarter, and Rush Springs was looking for a player to go to on offense. Kaylee White ended up being that player.
White scored to tie the game at 42 points apiece, and she buried a 3-pointer after Alex took a 43-42 advantage to give Rush Springs a 45-43 lead. Alex tied the game at 45 before Rush Springs' Kimberly Fox put the team up 47-45 with a pair of free throws.
Rush Springs was able to hold on for the win.
White ended the game with 18 points for Rush Springs. Katelyn Fox had 10 points for Rush Springs, and she provided a needed offensive spark after Alex took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Alex
The Lexington Bulldogs went to the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead, leading 49-39 entering the quarter. The Bulldogs led by more than that in the second half.
But the Longhorns came up with a rally, and Chase Byrne took over in the second half. Byrne scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Alex outscored Lexington 22-9 in the period.
With the game tied at 58 in the fourth quarter, Byrne continued to step up for his team. He buried three free throws to put the Longhorns up 61-58, and Lexington was unable to score again.
Byrne scored 31 points in the win, and he scored 27 of those 31 points in the second half.
Ricky Thornburg carried the load on offense for the Longhorns in the first half. He also reached double-digit points in the team's victory, scoring 14 points.
