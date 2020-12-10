DUNCAN — The Chickasha Lady Chicks picked up a win in their Southern Oklahoma Invitational opener Thursday.
The Lady Chicks traveled to Duncan to play their first-round game against Lawton High School and were in search of their third-straight victory. The Lady Chicks moved to 3-1 on the season with a 56-32 victory.
Eight Chickasha players scored at least two points in the victory, and three players scored at least 10 points. Leighanne Eaton (16 points), Chloee Steelman (14) and Lexi Albright (10) all reached double figures for the Lady Chicks.
The 24-point win over Lawton was Chickasha’s second-straight win by more than 20 points. Chickasha defeated Newcastle by 22 points on Tuesday.
Chickasha will play Class 5A No. 5 Carl Albert in one of Friday’s semifinal games.
Boys
The Chickasha boys played another ranked team in their tournament opener. The Fightin’ Chicks battled Class 4A No. 17 Douglass and proved to be a challenge for the Trojans.
The Fightin’ Chicks came up just short in a 60-56 loss to the Trojans. Chickasha will play Duncan or Capitol Hill on Friday.
