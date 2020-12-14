Several area basketball teams captured tournament titles over the weekend.
Between the boys and girls, five area teams went undefeated in the tournaments they competed in. The championship games of those tournaments took place Saturday.
Girls
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers — ranked fifth in Class 2A at the time of the tournament and ranked fifth this week — played in Velma-Alma’s tournament and came away with the Comet Classic title.
The Lady Panthers opened their tournament run with a 70-26 win over Kington’s JV squad. Am-Po advanced to the championship game with a 33-31 win over Walters.
Am-Po ended up capturing the tournament title with a 32-18 victory over the Velma-Alma Lady Comets.
Two area teams met in the championship game in Binger-Oney’s tournament. The Ninnekah Lady Owls entered the tournament ranked 19th in Class A, and the Cyril Lady Pirates entered the tournament ranked 11th in Class B.
The Lady Owls took down the Lady Pirates by a score of 42-41 to cap off a 3-0 tournament. They also beat Mountain View-Gotebo and Binger-Oney.
Ninnekah moved up to No. 13 this week, and Cyril moved up to No. 10.
The Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats also won a tournament title. After a canceled game against Bethel, the Lady Bobcats advanced to the championship game of Bethel’s tournament with a win over McLoud. Bridge Creek beat Tecumseh 45-42 in overtime to win the title.
The Lady Bobcats were unranked last week and are ranked 19th in Class 4A this week.
Boys
The Tuttle Tigers competed in Latta’s tournament as the fifth-ranked team in Class 4A. Following wins over Holdenville and Latta, the Tigers won the title with a 74-63 win over Newcastle.
Tuttle is now ranked fourth.
Cyril entered Binger-Oney’s tournament ranked 16th in Class B and ended up with the title. After not having to take the court in the first round, the Pirates defeated Ninnekah in the semifinals and Binger-Oney in the championship.
The Pirates are now ranked 15th.
