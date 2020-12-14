Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.