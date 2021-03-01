Three area basketball teams are one win away from advancing to their respective state tournaments.
Those three area teams are undefeated in the playoffs and won regional tournament titles last week. The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers, Tuttle Lady Tigers and Blanchard Lions are all unbeaten in the playoffs this season.
Am-Po
Class 2A No. 4 Am-Po is one win away from heading back to the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers have won all three of their postseason games by double digits. Am-Po's closest game this postseason was a 14-point win over Stroud in the regional title game last week, and the Lady Panthers have allowed just 61 points in those three games.
Am-Po defeated Dibble 55-11 to win a district title. The Lady Panthers also defeated Cordell (45-18) and Stroud (46-32) to win a regional title.
Am-Po advanced to the Area I championship game and will play No. 7 Hooker.
Tuttle
Class 4A No. 3 Tuttle is closing in on another state appearance.
The Lady Tigers had a district bye and have played two playoff games. They won both of those games by double digits.
The Lady Tigers opened their postseason run with a 64-26 win over Hilldale in the regional tournament and followed that up with a win over 10th-ranked Blanchard. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Lions in the regional title game, earning a 42-25 victory.
The Lady Tigers advanced to the Area IV title game and will play No. 7 Verdigris.
Blanchard
The Blanchard boys — ranked 13th in Class 4A — took care of business against the sixth-ranked Tuttle Tigers.
The Lions opened the postseason with a 47-28 win over Madill in district play. The Lions took down 11th-ranked Ada 49-30 and picked up a 64-54 win over Tuttle in the regional title game.
The Lions will take on No. 4 Victory Christian in the Area IV championship game.
Consolation
Several area teams will be competing in consolation play and must win three games to advance to state.
The eighth-ranked Minco boys, 11th-ranked Am-Po boys and unranked Minco girls all advanced to area and have to win three games in the Class 2A postseason.
While Am-Po is in Area I, Minco is in Area III.
Along with the Blanchard girls and Tuttle boys, the Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats will have to go through a consolation bracket. The Lady Bobcats are ranked 16th in Class 4A and compete in Area III.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.