OKLAHOMA CITY — During Class 4A No. 1 Tuttle's semifinal win over No. 4 Weatherford, a sophomore led the way on offense.
As the only player below a junior classification in the starting lineup, sophomore Alie Rehl has been a player that has continued to step up and improve on a Tuttle team that has dominated opponents. The Lady Tigers entered Friday's semifinal matchup with a 24-1 record before advancing to Saturday's title game.
Against Weatherford, Rehl led all scorers with 18 points. She hit two 3-pointers in the game, and she hit 7 of 13 shots from the field in the win. It was another big game for a player that has worked hard to improve.
“She was a good player last year,” head coach Brian Lester said. “She's turned into a really, really good player.”
According to Lester, Rehl is a player who spends a lot of time in the gym when games are not taking place. And he said that work has paid off for Rehl and the team.
Being able to shoot the ball with a dominant post presence inside has been key for the Lady Tigers. Rehl has provided an extra shooting presence for the Lady Tigers.
“If you don't surround those bigs with good shooters, they're (the defense) just going to stay in the paint,” Lester said.
Rehl is also one of two starters to return from this year's team, along with Landry Allen. That combination is a strong starting point for next season's team to build around.
“With those two coming back next year, we're going to be pretty good again,” Lester said.
