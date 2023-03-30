Area players and coaches received recognition.
The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association recently released its awards for the past season and its All-State teams. Three area teams ended up earning representation in the awards and teams.
Amber-Pocasset, Tuttle and Cyril each earned representation in some way from the OGBCA.
Am-Po
Two Am-Po coaches earned recognition to go along with one player.
On the high school level, Am-Po head coach Bo Thomason got named the Small Central Coach of the Year. Along with winning three tournament titles during the regular season, including the Grady County Tournament, Am-Po made its way to the Class 2A state semifinals this past season.
Am-Po senior Abbie Savage earned a spot on the Small West All-State team after playing a crucial role for the Lady Panthers’ program during her career. Savage led the Lady Panthers in scoring at the 2023 state tournament, averaging 18 points per game in those two games and shooting 40% from beyond the arc.
Am-Po coach David Sikes also received recognition from the OGBCA, getting named the West Junior High Coach of the Year.
Tuttle
The Tuttle Lady Tigers had their head coach earn recognition to go along with one of their key players.
Head coach Jamie Combs completed her first season with Tuttle and was named Middle Southwest Coach of the Year following a run to the Class 4A state semifinals. The Lady Tigers also won the Western Athletic Conference title during the regular season and gave state champion Bethany its only loss of the season.
Combs was also named a coach for the Middle West All-State team.
Landry Allen has played a key role in Tuttle’s recent run of success. The 1,500-point scorer has now earned a spot on the Middle West All-State team.
In Tuttle’s state quarterfinal win over Harding Charter prep, Allen recorded 26 points and 16 rebounds.
Cyril
Cyril’s Bradi Harman capped off a prolific high school basketball career with a run to the Class A state tournament.
Harman earned a spot on the Small West All-State team.
Harman became a 1,500-point scorer during her senior season and helped the Lady Pirates make their run to the state quarterfinals. She scored 31 points in that quarterfinal game after scoring 40 points in an earlier postseason game.
