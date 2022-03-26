The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association announced postseason honors.
The OGBCA announced its All-State rosters and coaches earlier this week, and it also announced winners of awards. The OGBCA's announcement mentioned six area players and two area coaches.
Coach
One coach to get honored was Tuttle head coach Brian Lester.
The OGBCA named Lester its Middle Southwest Region Coach of the Year and named him the West Coach of the Year. Lester led No. 1 Tuttle to the Class 4A state championship game and a runner-up finish.
After leading the Blanchard Lady Lions to the Class 4A state tournament, head coach Jennifer Schneeberger got selected to help coach the Middle West All-State team.
Players
Four area players got named to the OGBCA's Middle West All-State team, and two players got named to the Small West All-State team.
Three of the four players on the Middle West team started for the Tuttle team that finished second in Class 4A. Tuttle's Hadley Periman, Madi Surber and Storie Driver all got named to the team.
One Blanchard player also got named to the Middle West team. Reagan Fox earned recognition from Blanchard.
Amber-Pocasset's Devynn Harris added to her illustrious career by earning a spot on the Small West All-State team. Cyril's Lexie McLemore also earned a spot on that team.
Commented
