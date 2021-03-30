The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association handed out honors last week.
The OGBCA announced its All-State teams Friday and also gave honors to coaches. The OGBCA selected multiple players and coaches from the area.
Players
Three area basketball players earned All-State recognition from the OGBCA.
The OGBCA named two basketball players to the Small West All-State team and one player to the Middle West All-State team.
Amber-Pocasset's Caton Muncy earned a spot on the Small West team. Muncy helped the Lady Panthers reach the Class 2A state tournament for the second season in a row. Am-Po ended its season in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, finishing the season with a record of 23-4.
The Lady Panthers also ended their season ranked fourth in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 2A poll.
Ninnekah's Tristan Baker also earned a spot on the Small West team. The Lady Owls advanced to the area tournament and ended the season ranked ninth in the OSSAA's Class A poll.
Blanchard's Carly Craig also earned All-State recognition, being named to the Middle West team. Blanchard advanced to area and won a game before ending its season. The Lady Lions finished the season ranked 10th in the OSSAA's Class 4A poll.
Coaches
Brian Lester — head coach of the Tuttle Lady Tigers — earned OGBCA recognition and was named the Middle Southwest Coach of the Year.
Lester was also selected to help coach the Middle West All-State team. Lester led the Lady Tigers to their first state championship this past season. Tuttle ended the season ranked third in the OSSAA's Class 4A poll and finished with a record of 25-3.
Bo Thomason — head coach of the Am-Po Lady Panthers — was selected to help coach the Small West All-State team.
