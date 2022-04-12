More area basketball players received postseason recognition.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association recently released postseason honors, and several players got recognized. Players from the area received All-State recognition and All-Star by Class recognition.
Girls
Three girls picked up All-State recognition from the OCA. One player got named to the Small West team, and the two other players got named to the Large West team.
The three players who received OCA All-State honors also received Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors.
Amber-Pocasset's Devynn Harris added another honor to her list by picking up a Small West All-State spot. Tuttle's Hadley Periman earned a spot on the Large West All-State team, and Blanchard's Reagan Fox earned a spot on the same team.
Several players also earned All-Star honors from the OCA.
In Class 4A, Tuttle's Madi Surber and Storie Driver earned spots on the West team with Periman. Lauren Coffman joined Fox on the same team.
Harris also earned a spot on the Class 2A West team. Minco's Natalie Carballo joined Harris on that team.
Cyril's Lexie McLemore (Class A) and Cement's Breanna Nix (Class B) also received recognition from the OCA.
Boys
One area player received All-State recognition from the OCA.
Tuttle's Isaac McDoulett earned the OCA's All-State honor, getting named to the Large West team. He also got named to the Class 4A West All-Star team.
Blanchard's Riley Langford also got named to the Class 4A West All-Star team.
In Class 2A, Am-Po's Kyle Williams earned All-Star recognition. Minco's Ethan Ventris earned the same recognition.
Cyril's Ryan Hart (Class A) and Alex's Chase Byrne (Class B) also earned All-Star status.
