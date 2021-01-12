The Chickasha girls picked up a win on the final day of the MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko.
Playing in Saturday's seventh-place game, the Lady Chicks battled Capitol Hill and picked up their fourth win of the season, earning a 58-20 win over their opponent. Chickasha went 1-2 during the tournament, but its two losses were single-digit losses to ranked opponents.
The Lady Chicks never trailed in their victory and used a quick start to take an early double-digit lead over their opponent. Chickasha opened the game with a long scoring run and held its opponent to just two points in the first quarter.
The Lady Chicks held a 23-2 lead after the first quarter. Chickasha led Capitol Hill 35-9 at halftime and 49-19 after three quarters before finishing the game with the 58-20 victory.
Three Chickasha players ended up with double-digit scoring performances in the victory. Serenity Golightly, Chloee Steelman and Leighanne Eaton made up Chickasha's double-digit scorers in the win.
Chickasha opened the tournament with a 34-30 loss to Millwood, ranked fifth in Class 3A at the time. The Lady Chicks then fell to Guymon — ranked 17th in Class 5A during the tournament — in the consolation semifinals. Chickasha trailed Guymon by double digits and rallied to take the lead before falling by one point, 44-43.
The win over Capitol Hill moved the Lady Chicks to 4-8 on the season.
Chickasha boys go 1-2 during tournament
The Chickasha boys also picked up a victory during the MidFirst Warrior Classic, going 1-2 in their three tournament games.
After a 51-28 loss to Cache in the opening round, Chickasha beat Capitol Hill in the consolation semifinals. The Fightin' Chicks came away with a 69-47 victory over their opponent.
Chickasha advanced to Saturday's consolation championship game and played Anadarko for the second time this season. The Fightin' Chicks cut a double-digit deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors came away with a 68-53 victory.
The Fightin' Chicks ended the tournament with a 3-9 record on the season.
Blanchard girls capture tournament crown
The Blanchard Lady Lions competed in Noble's tournament and came away with a title.
The Lady Lions entered the tournament ranked 17th in Class 4A and went 3-0 to win the title. Blanchard moved up to No. 13 in the class this week.
The Lady Lions picked up a 79-29 win over Southeast in the opening round and earned a 45-32 win over Noble in the semifinals. Noble is ranked 17th in Class 5A this week and was ranked 15th in the class last week.
Blanchard closed the tournament against another area team.
The Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats entered the tournament ranked 16th in Class 4A and are ranked 14th in the class this week. Blanchard handed Bridge Creek its first loss of the season, earning a 64-48 win in the championship game.
