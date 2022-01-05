BLANCHARD — The Tuttle Lady Tigers continued to look like a No. 1 team.
Tuttle — ranked No. 1 in Class 4A — battled and handled another ranked team after winning a tournament full of ranked teams last week. The Lady Tigers used a big run in the first quarter and ran to a 59-20 win over Class 4A No. 8 Blanchard in Blanchard on Tuesday.
The two area teams were even at two points apiece in the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers took a stranglehold on the game and scored the game's next 12 points to go up 14-2. A Reagan Fox basket ended Tuttle's run of unanswered points, but those points were Blanchard's last points of the half.
Tuttle led 16-4 after the first quarter and ended the first half on a 19-0 scoring run to take a commanding 29-point lead at halftime. Tuttle's Allie Rehl and Landry Allen both reached double-digit points in the game's first two quarters.
Blanchard managed to have a little more offensive success in the second half, scoring 16 of its 20 points in the second half. The Lady Lions scored nine of their second-half points in the third quarter, but Tuttle still won both quarters in the second half.
Tuttle outscored Blanchard 17-9 in the third quarter, and it outscored its opponent 9-7 in the final quarter.
Rehl ended up with 15 points for the Lady Tigers, and she hit three shots from beyond the arc to help the offense. Allen was the only other player with double-digit points.
The win moved the Lady Tigers to 8-1 on the season. The Lady Lions fell to 5-2 on the season with the loss to Tuttle.
