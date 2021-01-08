The Ninnekah Lady Owls are one win away from another tournament title.
The Lady Owls have been competing in Alex's Longhorn Classic this week. The Lady Owls are currently 2-0 in the tournament after a win over Mountain View-Gotebo on Thursday and a win over Allen on Friday.
Ninnekah won Binger-Oney's tournament earlier this season.
Ninnekah opened the Longhorn Classic with a dominant 31-point victory over Mountain View-Gotebo. Jayah Rodriguez scored 18 points in a 56-25 win.
The Lady Owls advanced to the title game with a 36-32 win over Allen.
The Lady Owls put together a solid start against the Allen Lady Mustangs, scoring the game's first nine points. They held a 9-2 lead after the first quarter.
Allen took a 12-11 lead in the second quarter, but Ninnekah went to halftime with a 17-13 advantage. After scoring the final three points of the first half, the Lady Owls scored the first five points of the second half to go up 22-13 in the third quarter.
The Lady Owls took a 27-21 lead to the fourth quarter, and the Lady Mustangs were able to put together a rally. Trailing 30-24, Allen went on an 8-2 run to tie the game at 32.
Tristan Baker came up big for the Lady Owls after the Lady Mustangs tied the game. She came up with a steal and a basket to give the Lady Owls a 34-32 lead over the Lady Mustangs.
Allen had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, and Baker came up with another steal. She also hit two crucial free throws to make the score 36-32.
Ninnekah — ranked 11th in Class A — will battle Stratford for the tournament title at 6 p.m. Saturday. Stratford is ranked 13th in Class 2A.
