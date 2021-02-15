Class A No. 9 Ninnekah remains two losses away from elimination.
After beating Alex by 32 points the week before, the Lady Owls had a more difficult time with the Lady Longhorns during Saturday’s district tournament championship game in Alex. The Lady Owls trailed at halftime but came away with a 51-41 victory to claim the district title.
Jayah Rodriguez (17 points) and Tristan Baker (15) combined to score 32 of Ninnekah’s 51 points and led the way back in the second half. The two players went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to give the Lady Owls a 35-30 advantage.
Ninnekah finished the third quarter on a 7-0 run to claim a double-digit lead. Chloe Schwenk buried a triple for Ninnekah just before the end of the period, and the Lady Owls went to the final quarter with a 42-32 lead over their opponent.
The Lady Longhorns continued to hang around in the final quarter but could not catch up. A Riley Byrne free throw cut Alex’s deficit to just five points, but the Lady Owls finished the game on a 5-0 run to pick up the 10-point victory.
The Lady Longhorns held a 15-11 advantage after the first quarter and hit three triples in the period to take that lead. Alex held a lead throughout the second quarter and went to the second half with a 25-22 advantage.
The Lady Longhorns were playing their second postseason game after winning an elimination game the night before. Alex picked up a 55-24 victory over the Bray-Doyle Lady Donkeys to keep its season alive.
The Lady Owls earned a first-round bye and did not have to play an elimination game.
Ninnekah will meet Geronimo during the regional tournament in Alex. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has scheduled that game for a 6 p.m. start Thursday.
Alex will take on Snyder during the regional tournament. The OSSAA has scheduled that game for a 1 p.m. start Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.