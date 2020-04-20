Minco junior Cooper Shirley recently earned more recognition for a strong basketball season.
After receiving recognition from the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association, Shirley also earned recognition from the Grady County Conference. The conference handed out honors, naming Shirley MVP and naming two all-conference teams.
Shirley helped the Bulldogs make their second state tournament appearance in a row. The Bulldogs were going to play Howe in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, but the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association stopped the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shirley managed to sweep Grady County MVPs. He earned that honor for his play during the Grady County Tournament. Minco won its second Grady County Tournament in a row during the 2020 season.
Shirley was also one of two Minco players named to the conference’s first team, joining Nick Burchfield. The OBCA also recognized Burchfield. Minco's Dane Brummell and Max Morrison were each named to the conference’s second team.
Amber-Pocasset, Ninnekah and Dibble each had one player named to the conference’s first team.
Am-Po's Skylar Croskey earned a place on the first team after the OBCA recognized the senior. Ninnekah’s Tyler Hill and Dibble’s David Porras also received first-team honors.
Two Alex players and one Verden player received all-conference honors. Alex’s Tatton Anderson and Jon Fitzsimmons — along with Verden’s Nick Smith — all received second-team honors to complete the team.
