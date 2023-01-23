VERDEN — The Minco Bulldogs pulled away.
Playing as the 16th-ranked team in Class 2A, Minco completed its Grady County Tournament run with another GCT title. A buzzer-beating heave at the halftime buzzer gave Minco momentum going to the second half, and it pulled away from Lexington in the second half to claim its second GCT title in a row.
Minco only held a 28-25 lead when Kade Anthony launched a long-distance shot that managed to fall through the basket. The Bulldogs outscored Lexington 42-24 in the second half and claimed a 73-49 victory in Verden on Saturday to win the title.
Anthony's shot to end the first half was just one example of how things were going for the senior throughout the night. Anthony scored 20 points in the first half and easily led all scorers, finishing with 34 points for the Bulldogs.
Lexington actually held a 23-21 in the second quarter before Anthony scored while getting fouled. He made the ensuing free throw to start a 7-0 run and a 10-2 run to end the first half.
Minco held a 31-25 lead at halftime.
Anthony continued to score in the second half by putting 14 more points on the board, but he also got another double-digit scoring performance in the second half. Brady Harris became another consistent scorer for the Bulldogs as his long-range shots began to fall, and he scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.
After Lexington scored to make its deficit just six points in the third quarter, the Bulldogs went on a run that put Lexington in an even bigger hole. Capped off by a Harris 3, Minco scored eight points in a row to go up 14.
Another Harris 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up 15 points in the third quarter, and the Bulldogs built on their lead some more as the game went on. Harris buried four triples in the win.
Minco advanced to the championship game by defeating Rush Springs and Dibble in the previous two rounds.
Girls
But the Minco boys were not the only team to have success in the GCT.
The Lady Bulldogs managed to go 2-1 in the tournament, and that record was good enough for a third-place finish. The Lady Bulldogs picked up two dominant wins in their tournament run, only dropping a semifinal matchup to Rush Springs during its run to the third-place finish.
Minco won both of its games by more than 20 points and won its opener by 30 points.
The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the championship game by taking down Verden in the opening round of the tournament. Minco also picked up a blowout victory over Lexington in the third-place game to end the tournament on the positive side.
Minco's Emily Martinez recorded 14 points in the third-place game, and Minco got 11 points from Layne Reh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.