MINCO — A rematch of the Grady County Tournament boys' championship game featured a lot more points.
Minco and Amber-Pocasset combined for 74 points during the title game. The two teams combined for 138 points in the rematch.
Class 2A No. 18 Minco pulled away in the second half and put on an offensive clinic in Saturday's game. The Bulldogs outscored Class 2A No. 10 Am-Po by 17 in the second half and came away with a 79-59 victory in Minco.
Minco also beat Am-Po in the GCT.
The better start belonged to Am-Po, and the Panthers scored the game's first five points. The Panthers also held an 8-2 lead in the first quarter.
But Minco worked its way back and grabbed a 13-12 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Minco's first lead came on a Nate Dacus 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs gained some more separation in the second quarter and led 35-26 late in the second quarter. But Am-Po got two 3-pointers and finished the half on a 6-0 run to get its deficit down to three points at halftime.
But Minco's offense was even tougher to stop in the second half, outscoring Am-Po 44-27 in the second half. The Bulldogs put up 21 points in the third quarter and 23 points in the fourth quarter.
With Am-Po still hanging around in the third quarter, Dacus went on a solo 6-0 run by hitting two 3-pointers to extend the team's lead to double digits. As a catalyst in Minco's offense, Dacus buried six long-range shots in the win and finished with 20 points.
Dacus' 6-0 run put Minco up 51-40 in the third quarter, and a Reed McMurtrey 3-pointer put Minco up 15 points in the period. The Bulldogs held an 11-point lead after three quarters, and they extended their lead from that point.
Dacus was one of four Minco players in double figures. Those four players combined for 69 of the team's 79 points.
McMurtrey had 18 points for the Tigers, finishing just two points behind Dacus. Kade Anthony scored 17 points for Minco, and Ethan Ventris had 14 points in the win.
