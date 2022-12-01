EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The Minco Lady Bulldogs had very few problems in their season opener.
Playing their first game with new head coach Chad Walker, the Lady Bulldogs took control of their season opener early in Tuesday's game. Minco went on a 9-0 scoring run in the first quarter and never trailed in its 51-10 victory over Cordell in Minco.
Cordell scored half of its 10 points in the first quarter and scored just five in the final three quarters combined. Minco held Cordell scoreless in the third quarter and allowed just one field goal in the entire second half.
Minco ended the first quarter with a 14-5 lead and outscored Cordell 9-2 in the second quarter to go up 23-7 at halftime. Laney Harris scored six of Minco's nine second-quarter points by hitting a pair of triples in the quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs then outscored Cordell 15-0 in the third quarter, and they outscored the Lady Blue Devils 28-3 in the second half to get to 1-0 on the young season.
In a balanced offensive effort, Emily Martinez was the only Minco player to reach double-digit points. She ended the game with 11 points, and seven of those points came in the third quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs got points from double-digit players in the win over Cordell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.