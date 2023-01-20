VERDEN — The Minco Bulldogs are going to play for a title.
Class 2A No. 16 Minco got all it could handle from the Dibble Demons in Friday's semifinal, but jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter helped the Bulldogs advance to Saturday's 7 p.m. title game against Lexington.
Dibble had chances to possibly get within a single score in Verden, but the Bulldogs pulled away again late to pick up a 57-45 victory.
Kade Anthony's scoring helped the Bulldogs get off to a quick start, and the Bulldogs built a 15-point lead in the first quarter. Minco went ahead 4-0 before Dibble scored and then went on a 13-0 run to grab a 17-2 advantage over the Demons.
Minco led 17-4 after the first quarter, but Dibble lowered its 13-point deficit in the second quarter and third quarter. Dibble trailed by 10 at halftime and only trailed by five after three quarters.
Trailing 47-42 in the fourth quarter, Dibble had chances to lower that deficit. Missed free throws kept that from happening. Minco ended the game on a 10-3 run.
Anthony helped the Bulldogs start the game on a high note, and he helped them finish on a high note by hitting key free throws. Anthony surpassed 20 points in the win.
