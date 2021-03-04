The Minco Lady Bulldogs had to overcome a ranked opponent during Thursday’s Area III consolation game.
The unranked Lady Bulldogs had to beat Class 2A No. 13 Cashion in Chickasha if they wanted to continue their season. Minco was able to keep its season alive with a 46-37 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed by one point after the first quarter and trailed by two points at halftime. Cashion scored the first four points of the second half and went up by six, but Natalie Carballo provided a quick spark.
Carballo scored five points in a short amount of time to get the Lady Bulldogs within one point. Minco took the lead in the third quarter after Emily Martinez scored four points in a row to give her team a 28-26 lead.
Cashion was able to tie the game at 28, but Minco never trailed after going up 28-26. The Lady Bulldogs went to the fourth quarter with a 33-30 advantage before winning by nine.
Martinez and Carballo both reached double-figure scoring in the victory. Martinez ended the game with 20 points, and Carballo scored 11 points in the win. Three other players also scored for Minco.
Minco will play ninth-ranked Merritt at 1 p.m. Friday.
