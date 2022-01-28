The Minco Lady Bulldogs got back on the winning track.
Following consecutive losses to top-10 teams, Minco hosted Rush Springs and ended up with a victory. Class 2A No. 20 Minco started the game with 10 points in a row and never trailed in a 52-39 victory over Rush Springs in Minco on Thursday.
Minco's 10-0 run to start the game started with 3-pointers from Katelyn Newhouse and Natalie Carballo. Following an Emily Martinez basket, Carballo scored again to give the Lady Bulldogs their first double-digit lead of the game.
Katelyn Fox scored to get Rush Springs on the board in the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs went to the second quarter up 17-6.
Martinez scored a basket while being fouled and hit the free throw to give Minco a 14-point lead in the second quarter. But Rush Springs kept the game close in the first half, cutting its deficit to seven points before trailing by nine at halftime.
Minco led 26-17 at halftime.
Rush Springs cut its deficit to seven points again in the third quarter, making the score 28-21. And that was when Minco went on a run to take complete control of the game.
The Lady Bulldogs hit multiple 3-pointers during a 12-0 run that saw the Lady Bulldogs go up 40-21 in the third quarter. The Lady Bulldogs led 40-23 after three quarters.
Minco opened the fourth quarter by scoring nine of the first 11 points to go up 24 points in the game. Rush Springs continued to fight, lowering the deficit and falling by 13 points.
The Lady Bulldogs had two double-digit scoring performances in the victory.
Carballo buried four triples in the win and scored 18 points for Minco. Martinez put up 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
The win moved Minco to 11-4 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.