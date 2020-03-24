The Minco Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A state basketball tournament with momentum on their side.
The sixth-ranked Bulldogs — led by head coach Cache Hill — never faced elimination and went 4-0 in their postseason trek to the state tournament, advancing to state for the second season in a row after not advancing that far since 1999. The Bulldogs ended their drought in 2019 and won their first game at state since the 1999 season, beating Okemah in the state quarterfinals.
Minco fell to eventual state champion Rejoice Christian in the state semifinals. The Bulldogs drew fourth-ranked Howe in the state quarterfinals in 2020 and ended up in the same half of the bracket as Rejoice Christian.
During the 2020 postseason, Minco needed one less game to advance to the state tournament after needing five games to advance to state in 2019.
Two of Minco’s four postseason wins came against teams ranked in Class 2A.
In district play, Minco managed to get past an unranked Stratford team to win the district title. The Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a 59-58 victory over Stratford and beat an unranked Snyder team by 10, 76-66, to advance to the regional tournament championship game.
Minco’s final two games in the run to the state tournament came against ranked opponents. The Bulldogs defeated No. 13 Caddo 82-52 to advance to the area tournament championship game and played No. 2 Cashion with a spot at state on the line. The Bulldogs advanced to state with a 56-51 win over the Wildcats.
Minco advanced to the state tournament with a record of 23-4 and with two seniors on its roster, Max Morrison and Dane Brummell. The two seniors combined for 26 points in the team’s win over Cashion.
The Bulldogs advanced to state in search of their first state title since 1986. They earned a 63-60 win over Konawa in the championship game that season.
Minco won its first eight games in the regular season before suffering a loss to Class 6A’s Midwest City. The Bulldogs won two of the three tournaments they competed in during the regular season, winning their own Bulldog Classic and the Grady County Tournament.
