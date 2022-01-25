RUSH SPRINGS — The Minco Bulldogs got back to the top.
After seeing multiple Grady County Tournament streaks snapped in 2021, the Bulldogs found their way back in 2022. Before 2021, Minco had been to three GCT title games in a row and had won back-to-back GCT titles.
In Rush Springs last week, Minco possibly started new streaks.
The Bulldogs were ranked 19th in Class 2A last week, and they made their way to Saturday's title game against an Amber-Pocasset team ranked seventh in Class 2A last week. Minco never trailed and reclaimed the GCT title, picking up a 43-31 victory in the championship game.
Minco held a 12-5 advantage heading to the second quarter.
Minco's Ethan Ventris was an offensive spark in the first half, and he scored a majority of the team's points in the first half. Ventris hit five 3-pointers in the game and scored all 17 of his points in the first half.
Ventris helped Minco go up double digits in the second quarter. He went on a solo 6-0 run to put the Bulldogs up 21-10.
Minco ended the first half with 24 points and led Am-Po 24-17 at halftime.
The Panthers continued to hang around with the Bulldogs and managed to lower their deficit in the third quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Am-Po only trailed Minco by four points.
Minco led 31-27 after three quarters.
But Minco extended its lead back to double digits in the fourth quarter and opened the fourth quarter on a 7-1 scoring run.
During the fourth quarter, Minco's Kade Anthony managed to score while getting fouled in the process. He hit the ensuing free throw to push Minco's lead to 10 points, and the Bulldogs found themselves in a great position to clinch the GCT title for the first time since 2020.
Minco was in its fourth GCT title game in five seasons, and the Bulldogs won their third GCT title in four seasons. Minco finished first in 2020 and 2019.
Am-Po was th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.