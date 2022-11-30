The Minco Bulldogs took care of business.
The Minco boys opened their season against the Cordell Blue Devils on Tuesday and got to play plenty of players while threatening to reach triple digits. The Bulldogs got points from double-digit players and earned a 94-33 victory in Minco.
The Bulldogs actually faced a 1-0 deficit early in the game, but that deficit did not last long. Minco then went on a 15-0 run to go up 15-1.
The Bulldogs finished the first quarter on a 25-4 run to lead 25-5 heading to the second quarter. Minco scored at least 16 points in all four quarters and topped the 30-point mark in the third quarter, continuing to control the game.
Minco took a 23-point halftime lead and led by 48 after three quarters, but the Bulldogs pushed that margin to a 50-point lead in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs also extended their lead while going deep down their bench in the game. Minco outscored Cordell 19-6 in the fourth quarter and finished the game on an 11-0 run to get to 94 points in the victory.
Minco got double-digit scoring performances from Kade Anthony, Brayden Bross and Brior Reynolds in the victory.
The Minco boys completed a sweep by winning their game. The Lady Bulldogs opened their season with a dominant win earlier in the evening.
