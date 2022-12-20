The Minco Bulldogs got back on the winning track.
Minco entered Friday's game against Amber-Pocasset with four losses in a row, but that did not stop the Bulldogs from earning a victory in Amber. Minco pulled away after Am-Po cut its deficit to seven points in the third quarter, ending up with a 61-40 victory over the Panthers.
Minco and Am-Po were even at two early in the game, but Brady Harris and Jason Martinez gave Minco an 8-2 lead with a pair of 3-pointers. Harris hit another triple in the first quarter, helping Minco take a 15-9 lead to the second quarter.
Am-Po continued to hang around in the second quarter, getting its deficit to just three points in the period. But triples from Aden Brummell and Landon McMahon sparked another Minco run that gave the Bulldogs a big lead.
Up 20-15, Minco scored 11 points in a row to go up by 16 points in the first half. Am-Po was able to lessen the deficit by halftime and lessened it even more in the third quarter before Minco wrapped the game up with a 21-point win.
Down 37-26 in the third quarter, Am-Po scored four points in a row and got the deficit down to just seven points. With Am-Po continuing to hang around, Minco needed to find an answer to put the game away.
And Minco found that answer.
The Bulldogs responded by ending the quarter on a 13-2 run to go up 18 points. Minco's Reed McMurtrey scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, pushing Minco's run to 17-2.
The Bulldogs went up by 24 points in the fourth quarter.
Kade Anthony and McMurtrey reached double-digit points in Minco's win. Anthony scored 12 points in the win, and McMurtrey put up 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Minco is now 3-4 on the season, and Am-Po is currently 4-6.
