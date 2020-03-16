In another strong season, the Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers became one of three area teams to advance to state.
The state basketball tournaments were supposed to start across the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas last week, but the tournaments did not take place after an announcement from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Am-Po drew top-ranked Vanoss in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A state tournament in Mustang and advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. The Lady Panthers' last state basketball title came in 1985. Am-Po faced Indianola in the title game and came away with a 57-56 victory.
The Lady Panthers — ranked ninth in Class 2A — advanced to the state tournament with a record of 26-5 on the season. Am-Po went 5-1 in the postseason en route to the state tournament and knocked off another team ranked in the top 10 along the way.
The Lady Panthers were able to win three elimination games in a row after falling in their regional championship game to eighth-ranked Oklahoma Union. The final victory in that stretch of games came against Oklahoma Union.
The Lady Panthers advanced to the state tournament with just two seniors, Aubrey Wallace and Hannah Gelnar.
Despite the basketball program not being to state since 2012 and only having two seniors, Am-Po advanced to the state tournament with plenty of state experience. Several Lady Panthers have been to multiple state tournaments in softball and won a state title in the fall of 2018.
The Lady Panthers won one tournament during the regular season and finished second in two other tournaments, including the Grady County Tournament. During one stretch of the season, Am-Po won 11 games in a row.
Bo Thomason is the head coach of the Lady Panthers.
