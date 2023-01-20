VERDEN — The Lexington Bulldogs are heading to the title game.
The Verden Tigers and Lexington Bulldogs faced off in one of two Friday semifinals at the Grady County Tournament in Verden, and the Bulldogs took a one-point halftime lead and made it a 20-point win over the Tigers.
Lexington led 15-10 after the first quarter and went up 19-10 in the second quarter, but Verden did not go away quietly. Cooper Hughes helped provide a spark, and the Tigers went on a 9-0 run to tie the game.
Lexington went to the second half up 27-26. It was a Lexington scoring run in the third quarter that gave the Bulldogs command of the game.
Verden scored and cut its deficit to just five points in the third quarter, but Lexington followed that basket with 10 points in a row to go up 15 points. The Bulldogs led by 16 after three quarters.
Drew Dierking and Zeke Faulkenberry put in double-digit scoring performances for the Bulldogs.
Lexington will play in Saturday's championship game at 7 p.m. Verden will play in the third-place game at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.