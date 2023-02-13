Konner Shebester got a look at the basket and took advantage.
With the Alex Longhorns down by one late in Saturday's Class B district championship game against tournament host Lookeba-Sickles, Alex got the ball to the player who had done most of the scoring in the second half. Shebester got the beyond the arc, used a spin move inside the arc to get open and buried a shot that turned out to be the game-winner.
Lookeba-Sickles could not get off another shot, and the Longhorns captured the district title with a 44-43 victory over the Panthers. The win came after Alex won an elimination game against Gracmemont the night before.
Alex nearly went down by double digits in the first quarter, but four 3-pointers in the quarter helped keep the Longhorns within striking distance. Lookeba-Sickles used an 8-0 run to go up 17-8, and the Panthers held a 19-14 lead after the first quarter.
Kyler Boatwright helped the Longhorns in the second quarter by scoring all 11 of the team's points. His third 3-pointer of the quarter and fourth of the game gave the Longhorns their first lead, putting them up 25-22.
Boatwright scored all 14 of his points in the first half.
Lookeba-Sickles finished the first half on a 5-0 run to lead by two at halftime, and a 6-0 run to start the second half gave the Panthers a lead of eight. But the Longhorns never went away.
Alex went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to take a 34-33 lead before Lookeba-Sickles led by two after three quarters. Lookeba-Sickles led 43-39 late in the game after hitting a 3-pointer, but Shebester would not let Alex lose.
Shebester scored 13 of Alex's 19 second-half points to end up with 19 points in the win. He scored the final five points of the game to keep Alex two losses away from elimination.
Alex will be the main site of the regional tournament. The Longhorns will play Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Other
In Class A, both Cyril teams secured district titles. They will play at Cheyenne-Reydon on Thursday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
