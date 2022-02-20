ALEX — The Alex Longhorns had a short amount of time to extend their season.
With just 3.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Alex had to get the ball in and score to avoid elimination in Alex. The Longhorns did just that in Saturday's Class B regional tournament consolation championship game.
With Lookeba-Sickles leading Alex 28-27, Chase Byrne threw the ball in and found Conner Garrett. Ricky Thornburg caught a pass from Garrett, and his shot went in as the buzzer sounded to give Alex a 29-28 victory.
The shot started a massive celebration on the court and sent the Longhorns to the area tournament.
The Longhorns grabbed an early lead in the first quarter, going up 2-0 on a Byrne basket. The Longhorns also held a 6-4 lead in the first quarter, but Lookeba-Sickles led 9-7 after the period.
Both teams had trouble separating from each other throughout the game, but Lookeba-Sickles did go to the second half with a 15-13 advantage after a make at the buzzer.
Byrne carried the load on offense for Alex, especially in the third quarter. He scored all eight of the team's third-quarter points and put Alex ahead 17-15 in the period.
Byrne also scored the final four points of the third quarter to give the Longhorns a 21-20 advantage.
Other players helped Byrne in the scoring category during the fourth quarter, and that help was crucial.
A Byrne 3-pointer put Alex ahead 24-22, but Lookeba-Sickles scored the next four points to go up 26-24. Alex's Kyler Boatwright continued the back-and-forth affair by hitting a 3-pointer to give Alex the lead again, but Lookeba-Sickles answered that basket with a basket of its own.
But the final answer belonged to Thornburg and the Longhorns.
Byrne ended the game with 19 of the team's 29 points. Thornburg, Boatwright, Garrett and Konner Shebester all scored for Alex.
Barring a schedule change, Alex will play 12th-ranked Sentinel at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday. Chickasha is the area tournament host.
