The Tuttle Lady Tigers claimed a tournament title.
After finishing second and third in their previous two tournaments this season, the Lady Tigers were able to secure the top spot in the Weatherford Eagle Classic last week. Tuttle entered the tournament ranked third in Class 4A and took down two ranked opponents en route to the title.
Tuttle began its run through the tournament against Elgin on Thursday, and the Lady Tigers rolled to a victory. Tuttle advanced to the semifinals by picking up a 60-31 victory over the Lady Owls.
Elgin moved up to No. 20 in Class 4A this week.
And Tuttle's final two wins of the tournament came against ranked teams.
Tuttle faced a Midwest City team ranked eighth in Class 6A at the time in the semifinals, and it faced a Weatherford team ranked fourth in Class 4A at the time in the championship game.
Neither of those rankings bothered a highly-ranked Tuttle team.
Tuttle ended up with a 51-34 victory over the Lady Bombers. Landry Allen recorded 17 points for the Lady Tigers in that win and recorded a triple-double in the victory, per Tuttle's stats in the game.
The Lady Tigers also got 16 points from Allie Rehl in the win that sent Tuttle to the championship game.
Tuttle and Weatherford have become powerhouses in Class 4A and continue to be two of the top programs in the class, as the rankings and records show through this part of the season.
The Lady Tigers trailed by four points in the second quarter before going on a run that helped propel them to a 37-30 victory and a tournament title. Tuttle ended the first half on a 10-0 scoring run and took a 19-13 advantage to the second half.
Weatherford only trailed by three points in the fourth quarter, but Allie Rehl scored four points in a row to put Tuttle up seven. Weatherford got that deficit to five, but Allen then scored four points to put Tuttle up nine, helping the Lady Tigers maintain their separation before securing the win.
Tuttle held Weatherford to single-digit points in each of the four quarters.
Allen and Rehl combined for 24 of the team's 37 points, scoring 12 points apiece in the win. But the Lady Tigers also got key contributions from other players, including Samantha Teague and Kinzley Battles.
The Lady Tigers are now 12-2 on the season and have won five games in a row.
