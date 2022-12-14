The Tuttle Lady Tigers continued their strong start to the season.
Entering Tuesday's game in Chickasha as the No. 2 team in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A poll, Tuttle looked the part. Getting contributions from several players in a balanced effort, Tuttle scored 81 points in an 81-41 victory over Chickasha.
The Lady Tigers got five double-digit scoring performances in the 40-point win, led by Samantha Teague's 15 points. And it was Teague's quick start that propelled Tuttle to an early lead that never went away in the win.
Teague started the game by scoring eight points in a row, hitting two of her three triples as part of that run. Tuttle scored the first 10 points of the game before a Kameron Crutchfield triple got the Lady Chicks on the board with a 3-pointer of her own.
Serenity Golightly hit a triple for Chickasha in the first quarter, cutting Chickasha's deficit to seven again. But Tuttle finished the quarter on a 7-1 scoring run to lead by 13 after the period.
Like in the first quarter, a Tuttle player got the Lady Tigers off to a quick start in the second quarter. Marissa Sandlin scored the first five points, pushing Tuttle's run to 12-1 and its lead to 18 points.
Tuttle scored 37 points in the first half and nearly matched that point total in the third quarter by scoring 29 points in the period.
Allie Rehl, MiKole Skaggs, Landry Allen and Ava Battles all joined Teague as double-figure scorers. Skaggs hit four 3-pointers for the Lady Tigers.
Golightly scored 15 points for Chickasha, and Mea Ginn joined her in double figures.
Tuttle is now 5-1 on the season, and that one loss is a close loss to Class 5A No. 2 Carl Albert. Chickasha is now 3-4, but three of those four losses are against Tuttle and 4A No. 1 Bethany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.