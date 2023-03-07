OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lady Panthers are moving on.
After surviving an overtime thriller in the area tournament championship game, Am-Po traveled to Oklahoma City for Tuesday’s Class 2A quarterfinal game in Jim Norick Arena. No. 18 Hartshorne battled for three quarters, but the second-ranked and top-seeded Lady Panthers proved to be too much in the end.
Teague Muncy took over, and Am-Po used a 19-4 fourth quarter to secure a 54-32 win that sent it to Friday’s semifinal matchup at noon. Muncy scored 11 of the team’s 19 points in the quarter after entering the period with six points in the game.
Hartshorne actually held the lead after the first quarter before Am-Po went on a lengthy run in the second quarter. Gracen Hicks scored six points during an 11-0 run that gave the Lady Panthers a 17-8 lead, and the run also included baskets from Abbie Savage and Faith Carpenter.
But Hartshorne continued to battle and continued to show why it belonged in the state tournament, tying the game at 20 with a 9-0 run of its own. A late basket gave the Lady Panthers a 22-20 lead at halftime before a 32-12 second half blew the game open.
Things turned up offensively in the second half for Am-Po. After shooting just 29.6% from the field in the first half, Am-Po made 10 of 19 shots from the field and shot 52.6% in the second half.
Meanwhile, Hartshorne hit just four shots from the field in the second half. Am-Po’s defense held Hartshorne to just 23.5% from the field in the second half and ended up dominating the statistical categories.
Am-Po went on an 8-0 run in the third quarter to go up nine before leading by seven after three quarters. And the Lady Panthers were able to put the game away, using a 16-0 run to dash any hope of a Hartshorne upset after it had knocked off a pair of higher-ranked teams in its postseason run.
A trio of double-digit scoring performances carried the Lady Panthers. Along with Muncy’s 17 points, Am-Po got 19 points from Savage and 10 points from Hicks.
The Lady Panthers now have a 28-2 record on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.