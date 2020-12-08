NEWCASTLE — The Chickasha Lady Chicks have won back-to-back games.
Chickasha traveled to Newcastle on Tuesday and was looking for its second win in a row after beating Bethany last week. The Lady Racers held a brief lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Chicks ended up running away from their opponent in a 55-33 victory.
The Lady Chicks fell behind 2-0 in the first quarter but never trailed again after Lexi Albright hit 3-pointer to give the team a 5-2 lead. That long-range shot was a part of an 8-0 scoring run.
Rylie Weber played a key role in the 8-0 run, scoring five of those eight points.
Twelve of Chickasha's 16 first-quarter points came from beyond the arc, and the team held a 16-7 lead heading to the second quarter. The Lady Chicks outscored the Lady Racers 13-8 in the second period and went to halftime with a commanding 29-15 lead.
Chickasha's Serenity Golightly and Leighanne Eaton combined to score the team's 13 points in the second quarter. Golightly nearly outscored Newcastle by herself in the first half, scoring 13 of her 18 points in the first two quarters.
Chickasha's dominance continued in the second half, especially in the third quarter. The Lady Chicks held the Lady Racers scoreless for a majority of the third quarter and opened the second half on a 10-0 scoring run to take a 39-15 lead.
Chickasha took a 47-26 lead to the fourth quarter.
Led by Golightly's 18 points, three Chickasha players reached double figures. Albright had 12 points for the Lady Chicks, and Eaton ended the game with 11 points.
The Lady Chicks now enter Duncan's Southern Oklahoma Invitational with a 2-1 record after starting the season 0-1.
Boys
Looking for their first win of the season, the Chickasha boys faced another ranked 4A team Tuesday after falling to Class 4A No. 4 Bethany last week. Newcastle entered the game ranked 16th in the class.
In a 75-48 loss to the Racers, Chickasha only trailed by six points after the first quarter. Chickasha trailed 18-12 after the first quarter, and Xavier Copeland-McFadden scored seven of those 12 points.
Sooner Boardingham was the only Chickasha player to reach double figures, ending the game with 11 points.
The Fightin' Chicks enter the SOI with a record of 0-3.
