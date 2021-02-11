The Chickasha Lady Chicks went on the road and picked up a double-digit victory.
The Lady Chicks hit seven 3-pointers during Tuesday's game in Elgin, matching Elgin's point total for the game with their points from long range. Chickasha defeated Elgin by 20, 41-21.
The Lady Chicks held the Lady Owls to single digits in all four quarters. After allowing seven points in the first quarter and seven points in the second quarter, Chickasha held Elgin to seven points in the entire second half and pulled away for the victory.
Chickasha never trailed in the victory and earned a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Rylie Weber led a 10-0 scoring run by hitting two shots from long range. That scoring run led Chickasha to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter.
Chickasha led Elgin 13-7 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime before pulling away for the double-digit victory.
The Lady Chicks did not have a double-digit scorer in the win but got plenty of balance on the offensive end of the court. Three players scored at least eight points in the win, and five players ended the game with at least six points.
Weber and Chloee Steelman each had nine points for Chickasha, and Serenity Golightly scored eight points in the win. Leighanne Eaton and Lana James each had six points for Chickasha, and Lexi Albright rounded out the scoring with three points.
