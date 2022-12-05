The Lady Chicks found themselves in a similar situation to their first game.
Like in a season-opening win over Noble, Chickasha found itself with a double-digit lead against Comanche in the fourth quarter of Friday's game in Comanche. The season opener ended up being an overtime victory, but the Lady Chicks were able to hold off Comanche and secure a 42-37 win in regulation.
"It was really good to come out with a win on the road when our offense wasn’t clicking,” head coach Jace Johnson said. “We executed our defensive game plan really well.
“I’m proud of our kids finding a way to win.”
The Lady Chicks held Comanche to single digits in three of the four quarters and led after all four quarters. Chickasha held an 8-4 advantage after one quarter, getting 3-pointers from Kameron Crutchfield and Serenity Golightly in the period.
Chickasha held Comanche to just seven points in the second quarter, scoring seven of its own to lead 15-11 at halftime.
It was the third quarter when Chickasha really began to gain some separation. A Golightly 3-pointer gave Chickasha a 10-point lead before heading to the fourth quarter up 29-20.
Freshman Mea Ginn became one of Chickasha's go-to players in the second half, and Comanche had trouble keeping her from scoring. After scoring 14 points against Noble, Ginn scored all 15 of her points in the second half against Comanche and scored eight of the team's 13 fourth-quarter points.
Ginn started the fourth quarter by burying a long-range shot to put the Lady Chicks up 12. She hit another three in the period that put the Lady Chicks up 13 points over their opponent.
Comanche then went on a run and rallied to close its deficit to just one possession. Comanche managed to get the deficit to three late in the game, putting pressure on the Lady Chicks.
But Ginn stepped up and hit a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left on the clock, pretty much sealing another victory for the Lady Chicks early in the season.
Ginn was one of two double-digit scorers for Chickasha. Golightly scored 16 points in the team's win.
The Lady Chicks are now 2-0 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.