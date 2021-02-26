The Chickasha Lady Chicks went down fighting.
The Lady Chicks entered regional play Thursday just one loss away from elimination but took care of business in Seminole and extended their season with a 41-31 win over Bethany. Despite a valiant effort to win the second half of Friday's game, Chickasha suffered a 49-35 loss to Tecumseh at Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City.
With the win over Bethany, the Lady Chicks have now won a playoff game in back-to-back seasons.
Bethany
Chickasha fell behind 3-0 in the first quarter but went on a 14-4 run and led 14-7 after the first quarter.
Lexi Albright and Rylie Weber combined for 10 of those 14 points, scoring five points apiece during the quarter.
Chickasha took a double-digit lead in the second quarter, going up 18-7 in the period. The Lady Chicks outscored Bethany 7-5 in the quarter and led 21-12 at halftime.
But the Lady Bronchos picked up steam in the third quarter and ended up forcing a tie by the end of the period. Bethany outscored Chickasha 13-4 in the period, and the two teams went to the final quarter tied at 25.
Chickasha gained momentum back in the fourth quarter, opening the period on an 8-2 run to go up by six. The Lady Chicks finished the game on a 7-0 run to win by 10 points.
Led by Chloee Steelman's 11 points, four Chickasha players ended the game with at least eight points. Albright (nine points), Weber (eight), Serenity Golightly (eight), Leighanne Eaton (three) and Lana James (two) also scored for the Lady Chicks.
Tecumseh
Chickasha trailed Tecumseh 26-10 at halftime but outscored its opponent 25-23 in the second half of the elimination game.
Trailing 39-20 in the fourth quarter, Chickasha nearly cut its deficit to single digits. The Lady Chicks went on a 9-1 run to get within 11 points of their opponent before falling by 14.
Two Chickasha players ended the game with double-digit points.
Golightly scored 10 points in the second half and 12 points in the game. Steelman had 10 points for the Lady Chicks.
Albright (seven), Eaton (three) and Brittney Grissam (three) also scored in the loss.
Chickasha boys
The Chickasha boys went 0-2 in the postseason and ended their season in the regional tournament.
Chickasha fell to Seminole in district play and then fell to 18th-ranked Bethany in Seminole on Thursday.
