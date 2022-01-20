EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The Lady Chicks’ string of wins grew longer.
The Chickasha girls won their third game in a row Tuesday, knocking off a ranked opponent to extend their streak. The Lady Chicks faced 4A No. 16 Blanchard in Chickasha and survived a last-second shot in a 40-37 victory.
The Lady Chicks got off to a quick start.
Rylie Weber buried a triple to give Chickasha a 5-0 lead early in the game. Blanchard responded with five points in a row, and the two teams were tied 5-5 after the first quarter.
With the two teams tied at 10 in the second quarter, Leighanne Eaton scored and gave Chickasha the lead. The Lady Chicks never relinquished their lead from that point.
Eaton scored the final three points of the first half, and Chickasha led 13-10 at halftime. The Lady Chicks extended that small run in the third quarter.
Chickasha pushed its lead to nine points in the third quarter, scoring the first six points of the half to take a 19-10 advantage.
The two teams traded 3-pointers in the third quarter, and both teams passed their first-half point totals in the period. Chickasha led 27-23 after three quarters.
An Eaton basket in the fourth quarter pushed Chickasha’s lead to eight points, making the score 40-32. Blanchard scored the final five points and got off a 3-pointer that would have tied the game, but the shot was no good.
A balanced offense helped Chickasha pick up the win. The five players who scored for Chickasha all scored at least six points in the win.
Serenity Golightly was the only Chickasha player in double figures. All 10 of her points came in the second half.
Chickasha got nine points apiece from Eaton and Kameron Crutchfield. Weber and Brittney Grissam each had six points.
The win was Chickasha’s fourth this season.
