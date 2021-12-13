The Lady Chicks fought hard in their three tournament games.
Chickasha traveled to Duncan and competed in the Southern Oklahoma Invitational, a tournament that went Thursday through Saturday. The Lady Chicks went 1-2 during the tournament, coming away with a victory in their second tournament game.
Chickasha began its tournament with a loss to a Southmoore team ranked 12th in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 6A rankings during the tournament. But Chickasha bounced back and picked up a big win the following day.
The Lady Chicks took on Douglass and came away with a dominant win. Chickasha defeated Douglass 56-8 to advance to the consolation championship game.
Chickasha's win over Douglass was the first win for Jace Johnson as Chickasha's head coach.
Chickasha ended up playing another Class 6A team for the consolation championship. The Lady Chicks took on Lawton High School on Saturday.
Chickasha kept the game close throughout and led for different portions of the game, but Lawton ended up with a 46-41 victory.
Chickasha fell behind 11-4 in the first quarter, but the Lady Chicks scored the final six points of the period. They also scored the first three points of the second quarter.
Serenity Golightly hit five 3-pointers in the loss, finishing the game with 19 points. She scored six of the points in Chickasha's 9-0 scoring run, and Madison McDaniel scored the other three points in a run that put Chickasha ahead 13-11.
Chickasha then went on a 6-0 run in the second quarter after Lawton went up 15-13, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Leighanne Eaton. Eaton ended the game with 12 points for Chickasha.
Lawton scored the final five points of the first half and led 20-19 at halftime.
Eaton gave Chickasha a 21-20 lead in the third quarter, but Lawton led 30-29 after the game's first three quarters.
Chickasha continued to fight in the second half, and Golightly stepped up in the fourth quarter by burying three long-range shots. Her first triple of the fourth quarter came with her team down 37-31.
Golightly's second triple of the quarter made the score 40-37, and she tied the game at 40 points apiece with another long-range shot.
But Lawton finished the game on a 6-1 scoring run to seal the win for the Lady Wolverines.
Along with a combined 31 points from Golightly and Eaton, McDaniel and Brittney Grissam combined for 10 points. Grissam ended the game with six points, and McDaniel had four points for the Lady Chicks.
Golightly ended up on the all-tournament team.
