The Lady Chicks hung around.
Chickasha girls basketball opened the season in Noble on Tuesday and kept the game close before falling by double digits. Chickasha only trailed by four points after three quarters and cut that deficit to three points in the final quarter of head coach Jace Johnson's first game as head coach.
In the end, Noble picked up a 46-36 victory over the Lady Chicks.
The Lady Bears went to the second quarter with a 15-6 advantage over the Lady Chicks, but Chickasha got off to a strong start in the second quarter. Kameron Crutchfield hit the first of her three triples to give Chickasha a 4-0 advantage in the second quarter, making the score 15-10.
Crutchfield hit a second 3-pointer during the quarter after Noble took a 19-10 advantage. The Lady Bears led by 12 in the second quarter before Brittney Grissam scored a basket just before halftime. The Lady Chicks faced a 26-16 deficit at halftime.
Serenity Golightly provided a spark for the Lady Chicks in the third quarter and second half as a whole. She hit three triples in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Two of Golightly's three triples came in the third quarter and made up a 6-1 scoring run that cut Chickasha's deficit to just four points. Chickasha trailed 32-28 after three quarters.
Another Golightly triple cut Chickasha's deficit to just three points in the fourth quarter. Noble finished the game on a 9-2 scoring run.
Crutchfield ended the game with 15 points for the Lady Chicks, and she was one of two Chickasha players to reach double-digit points. Leighanne Eaton also reached double-figure scoring.
Golightly and Grissam made up Chickasha's two other scorers.
Chickasha will have its home opener this week. The Lady Chicks will play Comanche in Chickasha on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.