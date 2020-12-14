DUNCAN — The Chickasha Lady Chicks battled the Duncan Lady Demons for third place during the Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan on Saturday.
The Lady Chicks took an early double-digit lead over the Lady Demons by starting the game with a 12-0 run. But the Lady Chicks were outscored 48-16 after that run and fell by a score of 48-28. Chickasha went 1-2 during the tournament.
Leighanne Eaton provided half of Chickasha’s points in the game, scoring 14 points for the Lady Chicks. The Lady Chicks held a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, and nine of those 14 points came from Eaton.
Duncan ended up taking the lead for good in the second quarter and outscored Chickasha 21-6. The Lady Demons took a 28-20 lead to the second half.
Rylie Weber scored Chickasha’s only two points of the third quarter and half of Chickasha’s points in the second half. She scored four of her seven points during the final two quarters after hitting a 3-pointer in the first half.
The Lady Chicks added six points in the fourth quarter.
Along with a Weber basket in the fourth quarter, the Lady Chicks got points from Eaton and Serenity Golightly. Golightly had four points for Chickasha, and Chloee Steelman had three points for the Lady Chicks.
Eaton earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
