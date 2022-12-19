The Chickasha Lady Chicks continued their tough early season.
Chickasha hosted another team ranked in the top 10 of Class 4A this season, facing the Anadarko Lady Warriors in Chickasha on Friday. Chickasha fought throughout the game, but a scoring run in the first and second quarters propelled an eighth-ranked Anadarko team at the time to a 47-23 victory over the Lady Chicks.
Chickasha held a small lead early in the game and was even with Anadarko in the first quarter. Kameron Crutchfield buried a 3-pointer to put Chickasha up 3-2, and a Leighanne Eaton free throw tied the game at four points apiece before Anadarko went on a long run.
The Lady Warriors scored the final 12 points of the first quarter and the first eight points of the second quarter to take a 24-4 lead over Chickasha. Chickasha’s Serenity Golightly scored the final two points of the half to cut the team’s deficit to 18 points at halftime.
Mea Ginn scored three of Chickasha’s five third-quarter points, hitting a 3-pointer in the period. Eaton scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to provide a little spark for the Lady Chicks.
Eaton ended the game with 12 points for Chickasha, scoring 10 of those 12 points in the final quarter. She scored 11 of her 12 points in the second half.
Chickasha enters the break with a 3-5 record on the season, and head coach Jace Johnson is excited about the team continuing to get better as the season goes on. He believes the tough schedule has also served a purpose for the Lady Chicks this season.
“Playing our tough schedule (facing all highly-ranked teams besides 6A Deer Creek) has pointed out our weaknesses,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to correcting our mistakes over Christmas break and coming out as a more physical, aggressive, [and] better executing team to start the second part of our season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.