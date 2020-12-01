The Chickasha Lady Chicks began their season Tuesday.
Chickasha faced the Noble Lady Bears in Chickasha and held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter. Despite trailing after one quarter, Noble ended up pulling away for a 60-39 victory.
Leighanne Eaton's strong start to the game helped the Lady Chicks build an early lead. She scored the team's first four points and five of the team's 10 points in the first quarter.
With the game tied at five, the Lady Chicks went on a 5-0 run to take a 10-5 advantage. But the Lady Bears scored the final three points of the first quarter and the first 11 points of the second quarter to take a 19-10 lead over the Lady Chicks.
Eaton ended the 14-0 run with a free throw and finished the game with eight points. The Lady Chicks trailed 27-16 at halftime, and the Lady Bears were able to build on their lead in the second half.
Down 48-23 in the third quarter, Chickasha managed to put together a 9-0 scoring run. A Rylie Weber 3-pointer ended the scoring in the third quarter and made the score 48-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
Lexi Albright began the scoring in the fourth quarter with a trey. Albright scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter.
Weber followed Albright's 3-pointer with another 3-point make to cut the team's deficit to 16 points. She led the Lady Chicks in scoring, finishing with 10 points.
Chloee Steelman (six points), Brittney Grissam (four) and Serenity Golightly (three) rounded out the scoring for Chickasha.
Chickasha's next scheduled game is a home game with Bethany on Friday. The schedule could change.
